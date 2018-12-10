Miss. State men’s basketball rises to No. 18 in AP poll

The Mississippi state men’s basketball team moved up in the latest Associated Press rankings to No. 18 and No. 17 in the USA TODAY rankings.

In the past week, Mississippi State (8-1) secured wins over McNeese State 90-77 and Clemson 82-71. Against the Tigers, the Bulldogs made history, setting a single-game school record of 19 made three pointers and converting 63.3 percent from beyond the arc in the game.

The Bulldogs finished with three players in double figures.

Lamar Peters, who put up two career-high performances last week, led Mississippi State in scoring with 28 points that included converting 8-of-11 from three-point range in 28 minutes of action.

Peters latest performance also landed him the Southeastern Conference (SEC) Co-Player of the Week honors.

Aric Holman hit five three pointers and finished with 16 points and six rebounds. Quinndary Weatherspoon converted on four three pointers and finished the game with 20 points, seven rebounds, five assists and a steal.

Meanwhile, Tyson Carter hit two three pointers and recorded eight points, four assists, a rebound and two steals.

The Bulldogs will look to earn their sixth consecutive win on Saturday when Mississippi State hosts Cincinnati. Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m.