Junior Lamar Peters Receives High Praise at the CP3 Elite Guard Camp

While we are still a few months away from watching Mississippi State Basketball, one Bulldog was to excel on the court this summer on a national stage. Junior Lamar Peters was invited the prestigious Chris Paul Elite Guard Camp early this year, along with other top tier guards from around the country. Peters did not just participate, but he excelled at the camp and received high praise from many people who attended. Phenom Hoops Report’s Rick Lewis was present and labeled Peters as his standout collegiate performer on day one of the camp. He was also ranked the best player at the camp by James Blackburn, Director of Scouting for basketballelite.com.

These comments are promising for Peters and the rest of the MSU basketball team as we look ahead to the 2018-19 season. Peters had a strong sophomore campaign, averaging almost 10 points and 5 assists per game, but he will be called upon to produce even more in the upcoming season. He even tested out the NBA waters this off-season, but probably made a valuable investment in himself by returning to MSU. Along with the Weatherspoon Brothers and Tyson Carter, Peters is among a talented group in the backcourt for the Bulldogs. Mississippi State is projected to be a Top-25 team this year and Peters will play a large part in those expectations.

While one good display at a camp during the summer won’t make or break his year, but it is definitely a good sign for Peters and the Bulldogs!