Egg Bowl Preview

BOTH teams really need/want this win.

Yes, I know that we say this every year, but the implications could be HUGE for both teams. Mississippi State could be looking at a “better” bowl, but more than that, they could be looking at the 2022 football season with hearts in their eyes. This win could catapult the Bulldogs into a marvelous 2022 season. Ole Miss could be looking at their second Sugar Bowl birth in six years. Matt Corral will finish his regular-season career tonight as well.

Will Rogers needs to have the game of his career.

Sophomore QB, Will Rogers, is playing some of the best football of his career. Just like Mississippi State needs this win for momentum, Will Rogers needs this win for momentum. A win tonight could put his name on the Heisman watch list for the 2022 season.

The Bulldogs’ Defense must get to Matt Corral early.

Tyrus Wheat needs to hit Matt Corral early and often. This includes plain stops on defense. Mississippi State must slow down the high-speed offense led by Corral.

Win the turnover margin.

It is important for Mississippi State’s defense to cause turnovers. I know this is important to win every game, but this would also cause Ole Miss’ offense to not have the ball. That’s the most important thing.

Keys to victory (Mississippi State):

Win the first half. If the Bulldogs can be up at halftime, they have a good shot at winning this game.

Sack Matt Corral.

Slow down the Ole Miss offense.

Keys to victory (Ole Miss):