National Signing Day Dawg Tracker

Early National Signing Day is here and that means several recruits will be wrapping their NLIs in maroon and white.
We will keep all signees up to date here, all day long:
3* OT Jackson Cannon:
The first Dawg is in! Welcome to the FaMily, Jackson Cannon.— Mississippi State Football (@HailStateFB) December 15, 2021
: https://t.co/X6uyfxVUzD#HailState | @cannon0303 pic.twitter.com/gG2jMVPXvN
3* QB Braedyn Locke:
The Texas Gunslinger is joining the #AirRaid! Welcome to #StarkVegas, Braedyn Locke.— Mississippi State Football (@HailStateFB) December 15, 2021
: https://t.co/sAIApMoIb0#HailState | @Braedyn_Locke3 pic.twitter.com/Vcd9P3fVgh
4* OL Lucas Taylor:
Adding 4⃣⭐️ O-Lineman to the trenches! Welcome to the FaMily, Lucas Taylor.— Mississippi State Football (@HailStateFB) December 15, 2021
: https://t.co/xL8WcgcGBA#HailState | @LucasTaylor2022 pic.twitter.com/vY613p8Gk8
3* DB Trent Singleton:
From #SipToState, Trent Singleton is staying HOME!— Mississippi State Football (@HailStateFB) December 15, 2021
: https://t.co/qPzEHw3fWS#HailState | @Trent3_ pic.twitter.com/LbuKfpQTy7
3* DL Donterry Russell:
Keepin' it in the FaMily! Welcome to #StarkVegas, Donterry Russell.— Mississippi State Football (@HailStateFB) December 15, 2021
: https://t.co/85xMuUyAF1#HailState | @DonterryR pic.twitter.com/ckbfLeo3L7
3* OL Jakson LaHue:
Big man from Texas, Jakson LaHue— Mississippi State Football (@HailStateFB) December 15, 2021
: https://t.co/LqZVF6MKkm#HailState | @JaksonLahue pic.twitter.com/kdmjBlMEKC
3* DB Wesley Miller:
This Columbus DB is officially #SipToState! Welcome to home, Wesley Miller.— Mississippi State Football (@HailStateFB) December 15, 2021
: https://t.co/pBor8xUwPp#HailState | @1wesleymiller pic.twitter.com/FsGEr4Wpvz
3* DL Kalvin Dinkins:
Officially a Dawg! Welcome to the FaMily, Kalvin Dinkins.— Mississippi State Football (@HailStateFB) December 15, 2021
: https://t.co/7SzYcDdJ4l#HailState | @KalvinDinkins pic.twitter.com/7sNS8HkaQV
3* DB Audavion Collins:
Audavion Collins aka AC is officially a Dawg!— Mississippi State Football (@HailStateFB) December 15, 2021
: https://t.co/4nFk6dCOf7#HailState | @AudavionC pic.twitter.com/o5VU9Lga6U
3* DB DeCarlos Nicholson:
One of the top JUCO prospects in the country is officially a Dawg! Welcome to #StarkVegas, DeCarlos Nicholson.— Mississippi State Football (@HailStateFB) December 15, 2021
: https://t.co/pUHftwmnaY#HailState | @Dee2nich pic.twitter.com/GUPb7wwwpX
4* WR Marquez Dortch:
Adding a consensus 4⃣⭐️ WR to the #AirRaid! Welcome to the FaMily, Marquez Dortch.— Mississippi State Football (@HailStateFB) December 15, 2021
: https://t.co/Gvyw9QUhLw#HailState | @DortchMarquez pic.twitter.com/kvNrhjmN1m
4* DL Trevion Williams:
Another #SipToState D-Lineman is staying home! Welcome to the FaMily, Trevion Williams.— Mississippi State Football (@HailStateFB) December 15, 2021
: https://t.co/n6XUhJq4gT#HailState | @trevion6_ pic.twitter.com/qUOkHQPn2C
3* WR Jarnorris Hopson:
The #AirRaid is adding to the WR room! Welcome to StarkVegas, Jarnorris Hopson.— Mississippi State Football (@HailStateFB) December 15, 2021
: https://t.co/C09hKf0xkz#HailState | @JarnorrisH pic.twitter.com/L2u54NLMdn
3* LB Avery Sledge
The first linebacker of the class, welcome to the FaMily, Avery Sledge!— Mississippi State Football (@HailStateFB) December 15, 2021
: https://t.co/Z3oIkKFBfA#HailState | @AverySledge pic.twitter.com/ji9LOr9PfP
4* OL Percy Lewis
The No. 2 JUCO prospect in the country is #StarkVegas bound! Welcome to the FaMily, Percy Lewis.— Mississippi State Football (@HailStateFB) December 15, 2021
: https://t.co/2nNbXVssqD#HailState | @percylewis14 pic.twitter.com/Wm8o8HJxTS
3* LB Javae Gilmore
A lengthy athletic linebacker from Louisiana, welcome to the FaMily, Javae Gilmore.— Mississippi State Football (@HailStateFB) December 15, 2021
: https://t.co/ORi0TM3Ckv#HailState | @GilmoreJavae pic.twitter.com/v8wAqjffNQ
3* LB Khalid Moore
Bulldog from the beginning! Welcome to #StarkVegas, Khalid Moore.— Mississippi State Football (@HailStateFB) December 15, 2021
: https://t.co/B6K9V1v3XF#HailState | @KhalidJMoore1 pic.twitter.com/v80stoW882
3* DL Jacarius Clayton
Maroon & White looks good on him— Mississippi State Football (@HailStateFB) December 15, 2021
Welcome to the FaMily, Jacarius Clayton!
: https://t.co/8r5f9EI6kg#HailState | @JacariusC pic.twitter.com/JGU5uIO3dp
* Updates will continue to roll in as more commits are signed *
