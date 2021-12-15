National Signing Day Dawg Tracker

Early National Signing Day is here and that means several recruits will be wrapping their NLIs in maroon and white.

We will keep all signees up to date here, all day long:

3* OT Jackson Cannon:

3* QB Braedyn Locke:

4* OL Lucas Taylor:

3* DB Trent Singleton:

3* DL Donterry Russell:

3* OL Jakson LaHue:

3* DB Wesley Miller:

3* DL Kalvin Dinkins:

3* DB Audavion Collins:

3* DB DeCarlos Nicholson:

One of the top JUCO prospects in the country is officially a Dawg! Welcome to #StarkVegas, DeCarlos Nicholson.



: https://t.co/pUHftwmnaY#HailState | @Dee2nich pic.twitter.com/GUPb7wwwpX — Mississippi State Football (@HailStateFB) December 15, 2021

4* WR Marquez Dortch:

4* DL Trevion Williams:

3* WR Jarnorris Hopson:

3* LB Avery Sledge

4* OL Percy Lewis

3* LB Javae Gilmore

3* LB Khalid Moore

3* DL Jacarius Clayton

* Updates will continue to roll in as more commits are signed *