National Signing Day Dawg Tracker

New, 1 comment

Find out who will be rocking Maroon and White next fall:

By Alex Gomez
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 25 Ole Miss at Mississippi State Photo by Kevin Langley/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Early National Signing Day is here and that means several recruits will be wrapping their NLIs in maroon and white.

We will keep all signees up to date here, all day long:

3* OT Jackson Cannon:

3* QB Braedyn Locke:

4* OL Lucas Taylor:

3* DB Trent Singleton:

3* DL Donterry Russell:

3* OL Jakson LaHue:

3* DB Wesley Miller:

3* DL Kalvin Dinkins:

3* DB Audavion Collins:

3* DB DeCarlos Nicholson:

4* WR Marquez Dortch:

4* DL Trevion Williams:

3* WR Jarnorris Hopson:

3* LB Avery Sledge

4* OL Percy Lewis

3* LB Javae Gilmore

3* LB Khalid Moore

3* DL Jacarius Clayton

* Updates will continue to roll in as more commits are signed *

