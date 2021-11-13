SEC Football Week 11: Pops/Son Challenge

On Saturday’s early segment, managing editor, Landon Young, does this week’s Southeastern Conference pick ‘em challenge with his father, Gerald Young.

My father is the reason I am so crazy about Mississippi State sports. He brought me home from the hospital when I was born in a No. 1 Mississippi State jersey. Growing up, we woke up early every Saturday and watched ESPN College GameDay together while drinking some fresh coffee.

Every week, I call him before Saturday and we discuss who will this Saturday inside the SEC. We will discuss betting lines, close games, and winners each week.

After the first ten weeks of the football season, Pops took the lead for the first time last week. The score is 4-3, Pops.

SEC Football Week 11:

Mississippi State @ Auburn (-5.5)

Pops: I never pick against us. That won’t change this week. Give me Mississippi State.

Son: I like this game being at 11:00 a.m. I think the Dawgs have a great shot at pulling this game out. I’ll take the Dawgs to cover.

New Mexico St @ Alabama (-51.5)

Pops: Gah lee... That’s a lot of points. I’ll stick with Alabama.

Son: Alabama tries to make a statement after struggling against LSU last week. Bama covers.

Samford @ Florida

Pops: Don’t see a line, but I’ll pick UF.

Son: UF covers, despite the embarrassing loss last week.

Georgia (-20) @ Tennessee

Pops: That defense is hard to pick against. I’ll say UGA covers.

Son: This one interests me, but I’ll play it safe and pick the Bulldogs.

South Carolina @ Missouri (-1.0)

Pops: I’ll take South Carolina to win this one.

Son: South Carolina is feeling it after their big win vs. Florida. I’m picking the Gamecocks.

Pops: Ole Miss, but I hope I’m wrong.

Son: Gig ‘em.

Kentucky (-21.0) @ Vanderbilt

Pops: Vandy. Is. Bad. I’ll say Kentucky covers.

Son: Give me UK and the points. Good bounce-back game for UK.

Arkansas (-2.5) @ LSU

Pops: Give me LSU.

Son: Nope. I’m taking the Tigers. I think their momentum carries over into Week 11.

