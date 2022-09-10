College football schedule, Week 2: 11 games to watch this weekend

Hey, look, college football! We’ve got college football games to watch!
Yes, there’s the Mississippi State football game against the Arizona Wildcats that is a must watch sort of affair. But there are other games that will be fun too. So let’s take a look at some contests that you should check out.
After what is obviously most important game of the week, these games aren’t really stacked up in any particular order. Not by importance and not by scheduling. Just randomly assorted. But the first game is clearly the most important. You should watch it. Absolutely. 100% mandatory.
- Mississippi State Bulldogs vs. Arizona Wildcats - This is the most important game of the week. Well, for us at least. We need to watch this one. Absolutely. Must watch. It’s going to be a late game, and that’s something to consider, but it’s still something you should try and watch (even if it’s via your DVR).
- Alabama Crimson Tide vs. Texas Longhorns - OK, this game probably won’t be much of nothing to watch. But it’ll be a little interesting to see if there is a gulf of talent and development existing between these two programs. Alabama is the best in the country. Is Texas back? Let’s watch and see what happens.
- Oklahoma State Cowboys vs. Arizona State Sun Devils - Early nonconference matchups can lead to interesting games now and then. Oklahoma State’s offense is really good. The Cowboys also gave up a ton of yards and points to Central Michigan. Let’s see if there’s anything that Arizona State can do here.
- Texas Tech Red Raiders vs. Houston Cougars - Dana Holgorsen likes to Raid the Air. Mississippi State likes to Raid the Air. Texas Tech is historically a place that likes to Raid the Air. Let’s watch some football (and a game that actually could be pretty interesting).
- Nebraska Cornhuskers vs. Georgia Southern Eagles - So, the Nebraska Cornhuskers should be able to just run away with this one, but nothing is a given right now. And if the Huskers somehow get humbled by the Georgia Southern Eagles, then things will get WEIRD in a hurry for Scott Frost and the folks in Lincoln.
- Oregon State Beavers vs. Fresno State Bulldogs - I like Oregon State this year. I think the Beavers can introduce a ton of chaos to the Pac-12 and I like watching underdogs. I REALLY want to see just how good this Oregon State team can be.
- Kansas State Wildcats vs. Missouri Tigers - The Kansas State Wildcats sure seem like an interesting team this season. They’re a team I plan on keeping up with throughout the year (and I’ll be writing about them over at The Underdog Tribune from time to time this year along with my Mississippi State coverage) at times this year because of how interesting I think they can be.
- South Carolina Gamecocks vs. Arkansas Razorbacks - Let’s see just how good Spencer Rattler is and if he can elevate the South Carolina Gamecocks much this season. If so, then maybe they’ve got a very real shot at beating the Arkansas Razorbacks. Maybe we’ll see a competitive game. Or maybe we watch KJ Jefferson and the Razorbacks just run right through South Carolina’s defense.
- Wake Forest Demon Deacons vs. Vanderbilt Commodores - How good are the Vanderbilt Commodores? They’re off to a solid start, but can they keep that up against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons? This one could be interesting if Vanderbilt can keep its momentum rolling.
- Kentucky Wildcats vs. Florida Gators - Let’s see just how good each of these teams happen to be. For some reason, some folks are really buying the Wildcats this year. I’m not as sold on them being great. I think 8 wins is feasible, but I don’t know if they have a team that is quite good enough to make a splash like they did last year. Meanwhile, Billy Napier has the Gators rolling in the right direction. How quickly can he get them back on their feet?
- Baylor Bears vs. BYU Cougars - If you happen to need another late night game to watch to help you stay awake, take a gander at the Baylor Bears and the BYU Cougars. I’m fascinated in what Baylor can be this year and I want to know if they can sustain their recent run of success.
Which games will you be watching this week?
