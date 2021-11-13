GAME THREAD: Mississippi State @ Auburn

Your Mississippi State Bulldogs are taking on the Auburn Tigers Saturday at 11 a.m. CT.

Saturday’s game is being played at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Alabama.

Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach and the Bulldogs look to bounce back after a devastating loss to the Arkansas Razorbacks last week. The Bulldogs’ offense looks as good as it has all season long, but the issue has been special teams for three out of the four Bulldogs’ losses.

If the Bulldogs can clean up their special teams, I think they have a great shot to pull off an upset on the plains of Auburn today.

Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin and the Tigers are coming off a rough loss to the Texas A&M Aggies. Quarterback Bo Nix has had his ups and downs all season long. Depending on which Nix shows up could be the difference in a win or loss for the Tigers.

Discuss Saturday afternoon’s matchup between the Mississippi State Bulldogs and the Auburn Tigers in our comment section below.