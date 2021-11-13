 clock menu more-arrow no yes

HOW TO WATCH: Mississippi State @ Auburn

Links and everything else you need to know about watching Saturday’s game between the Bulldogs and the Tigers

By Landon Young

Mississippi State v Arkansas Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

HOW TO WATCH

Game: Mississippi State Bulldogs vs. Auburn Tigers

Odds: Auburn (-5.5) - Draft Kings

Time: 11 a.m. CT, Saturday, Nov. 13

TV: ESPN

Paramount Plus: https://paramountplus.qflm.net/5b7XG1

ESPN+: https://go.web.plus.espn.com/7mJoJr

FUBO TV: https://www.fubo.tv/welcome

Storylines

• The Bulldogs are coming off an extremely difficult loss Saturday against the Arkansas Razorbacks. Special teams must be fixed if the Bulldogs want to ensure a win at Auburn.

• Bryan Harsin and the Tigers are coming off a tough 20-3 loss against the Texas A&M Aggies. Both teams are in need of a win this Saturday to catapult momentum towards the end of the 2021 college football season.

• The Bulldogs are back on the road and headed to Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Alabama. This game seems like it could affect the 2022 season because of what could happen at the end of this season.

• Bo Nix could be the story of the day. Bad or good. The Bulldogs plan to rush the quarterback early and get Nix off his game.

