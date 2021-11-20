GAME THREAD: Mississippi State vs. Tennessee State

Your Mississippi State Bulldogs are taking on the Tennessee Tigers on Saturday at 11:00 a.m.

Saturday’s game is being played at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, Mississippi.

Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach and the Bulldogs look to gain momentum heading into the Egg Bowl on Thanksgiving night. The Bulldogs’ had an incredible second half versus the Auburn Tigers last week on the road in Jordan-Hare. The Bulldogs look to play a full four quarters on Saturday vs. the Tennessee State Tigers.

Tennessee State heads into their toughest road game of the season with a record of 5-5. They are coming off a tough loss vs. Austin Peay last week, 36-7.

Discuss Saturday’s matchup between the Mississippi State Bulldogs and the Tennessee State Tigers in our comment section below.