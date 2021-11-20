HOW TO WATCH: Mississippi State vs. Tennessee State

HOW TO WATCH

Game: Mississippi State Bulldogs vs. Tennessee State Tigers

Time: 11 a.m. CT, Saturday, Nov. 20

TV: SEC Network+/ESPN+

Paramount Plus: https://paramountplus.qflm.net/5b7XG1

ESPN+: https://go.web.plus.espn.com/7mJoJr

FUBO TV: https://www.fubo.tv/welcome

Storylines

• The Bulldogs are coming off arguably their biggest win of the season vs. the Auburn Tigers. The second-half comeback will go down in the MSU history books, but can the Bulldogs dominate a full four quarters today?

• The Tennesse State Tigers are 5-5 on the season with big wins versus Murray State and Tennessee Tech. That said, we should see some of Chase Lovertich and possibly Sawyer Robertson.

• The Bulldogs are back home at Davis Wade Stadium. There are only two games left, including Saturday’s game. As Brian Hadad from Supertalk Mississippi has said, “It’s time to get your mind right, Bulldogs.”

• If Robertson takes a few snaps against the Tigers, will he score a touchdown? Comment below your thoughts.