Mississippi State women’s basketball to face Bethune-Cookman on Monday

STARKVILLE, Miss. — The Mississippi State women’s basketball team will conclude its four-game homestand to begin the 2021-22 season on Monday when the Bulldogs host Bethune-Cookman at 6 p.m. CT inside Humphrey Coliseum. The game will be airing on SEC Network+.

The Bulldogs (3-0) are coming off an 86-63 win over Alcorn State on Nov. 14. Sophomore guard JerKaila Jordan scored 26 points to lead MSU, while redshirt senior Anastasia Hayes netted 20 points.

Graduate guard Caterrion Thompson pulled in a game-high 12 rebounds to go with five points, while graduate forward Raven Farley and freshman forward Denae Carter each grabbed eight rebounds.

Junior forward Rickea Jackson has paced Bulldog scoring in the two games she’s played, averaging 24.5 points and making 12 of 14 free throws. Jordan and Carter are tied with a team-high 8.3 rebounds per game, with Jordan adding 19.3 points per game as well.

Redshirt senior guard Myah Taylor’s nine assists per game and four steals per game both lead the Southeastern Conference, and her assist rate ranks second-highest in the country.

The MSU defense has recorded 11 steals per game and 8.3 blocks per game, both good for second in the league. The Bulldogs also lead the conference in fewest turnovers with 10 per contest.

The Wildcats (1-3) opened the season with a home win against Edward Waters (70-58) but have since suffered three straight road losses to Miami (43-55), Florida Atlantic (65-85) and Troy (58-84).

Junior guard Morgan Beacham leads the Wildcats with 15.3 points per game, while junior forward Taylor Williams adds 11.3 points per game. Junior forward Imani Reed paces the team with 6.5 rebounds per game to go with 5.3 points. BCU head coach Janell Crayton is in her first season with the Wildcats.

Sunday’s game marks just the second meeting between the Bulldogs and Wildcats on the hardwood. MSU won the previous meeting 66-61 on Dec. 19, 2002.