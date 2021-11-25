GAME THREAD: Egg Bowl Edition

Your Mississippi State Bulldogs are taking on Ole Miss tonight at 6:30 p.m.

Tonight’s game is being played at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, Mississippi.

Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach and the Bulldogs look to finish the season on a high note tonight as the Rebels come into town for the 118th Egg Bowl meeting. The Bulldogs are coming off a great week vs. the Tennessee State Tigers. The Bulldogs look to carry that momentum into this year’s Egg Bowl matchup. Not only do the Bulldogs look to carry that momentum into the Egg Bowl, but they hope to carry a win into the 2022 season. A win tonight would put Mike Leach at five wins vs. top 25 teams. If the Bulldogs were to win tonight and win their bowl game, State fans would be looking at the 2022 season like they looked at the 2014 season... maybe better.

Head coach, Lane Kiffin, and the Rebels are coming off a 31-17 win over the Vanderbilt Commodores. Ole Miss has a chance to finish the season with ten wins tonight. Barring an Alabama win in the SEC Championship game and a win tonight, the Rebels could go to the Sugar Bowl. Mississippi State hopes to spoil those plans.

Discuss tonight’s Egg Bowl matchup between the Mississippi State Bulldogs and Ole Miss in our comment section below.