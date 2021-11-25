SEC Football Week 13: Pops/Son Challenge

On Saturday’s early segment... wait a second... THURSDAY SEGMENT, managing editor, Landon Young, does this week’s Southeastern Conference pick ‘em challenge with his father, Gerald Young.

My father is the reason I am so crazy about Mississippi State sports. He brought me home from the hospital when I was born in a No. 1 Mississippi State jersey. Growing up, we woke up early every Saturday and watched ESPN College GameDay together while drinking some fresh coffee.

Every week, I call him before Saturday OR THURSDAY and we discuss who will this Saturday inside the SEC. We will discuss betting lines, close games, and winners each week.

After the first twelve weeks of the football season, the score is 6-3, Pops. Last week’s win secures Pops to win this season’s Pops/Son Challenge. Unless I win rivalry week, conference championship week, and bowl season.

SEC Football Week 12:

Ole Miss @ Mississippi State (-1.5)

Pops: I’m not picking against State in this game. It’s worked for me a few times this year. This game boils down to us getting stops on defense and Will having a good game. We must get a couple of two-yard losses here and there. Put their offense in third and long. Their offense is built around the big play and short third downs.

Son: You’ll never see me pick against us in this game. Give me the DAWGS. I echo Pops.

Missouri @ Arkansas (-14.5)

Pops: Whew... Missouri is playing good ball right now. I’ll take Missouri and those points!

Son: I’m trying to win this week. Give me Arkansas.

Georgia (-35.0) @ Georgia Tech

Pops: I just don’t know about a 35 point margin in a rivalry game. I’ll still take UGA.

Son: If Notre Dame can whoop them, Georgia will too.

Florida State @ Florida (-3.0)

Pops: I’ll take FSU. I tried to pick Florida last week, and it didn’t work out for me.

Son: Give me the highest winning percentage coach at MSU. Greg Knox and UF get it done.

Alabama (-19.5) @ Auburn

Pops: Bama covers.

Son: I still like Bama to win by three touchdowns because Bo Nix is out.

Vanderbilt @ Tennessee (-31.0)

Pops: Vandy and the points. It worked for me last week ;)

Son: Tennessee’s offense is moving for the first time in years. I’ll take UT.

Pops: Give me LSU and those points.

Son: I’m picking LSU as well.

Clemson (-11.5) @ South Carolina

Pops: Both teams have momentum coming into this game. I’ll take Clemson.

Son: I think South Carolina can win this game. Give me SC.

Kentucky @ Louisville (-3.0)

Pops: I’ll take Kentucky.

Son: Same^

Draft Kings betting odds: CLICK HERE