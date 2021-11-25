HOW TO WATCH: Mississippi State vs. Ole Miss

HOW TO WATCH

Game: Mississippi State Bulldogs vs. Ole Miss Rebels

Odds: Mississippi State (-1.5) - Draft Kings

Time: 6:30 p.m. CT, Thursday, Nov. 25

TV: ESPN

Paramount Plus: https://paramountplus.qflm.net/5b7XG1

ESPN+: https://go.web.plus.espn.com/7mJoJr

FUBO TV: https://www.fubo.tv/welcome

Storylines

• The Bulldogs are coming off their largest margin of victory of the 2021 college football season. Can their offensive momentum carry over into rivalry week? Only Will Rogers can tell.

• Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss are coming off a 31-17 victory over Vanderbilt where the Rebels did not look their best.

• Matt Corral has not been his healthiest in the last few games. I do expect the Bulldogs to face the healthiest Corral we’ve seen since early in the season.

• The Bulldogs are back at home at Davis Wade Stadium. The last game of the season. If your mind hasn’t been right all week, it must be today. Happy Thanksgiving and Hail State.