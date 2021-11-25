Thanksgiving Day

I’ve grown up going to and (obviously) watching the annual Battle of the Golden Egg. I have lived through some good times and some bad times. I’m semi-young at the age of 25, but I can pull a few Egg Bowls from my memory that are engrained in my mind for the rest of my life.

2007

I won’t ever forget Derek Pegues returning the punt in the 2007 Egg Bowl. It was memorable for a number of reasons. Coach Ed Orgeron went for it on 4th and 2 and was stuffed at the line of scrimmage. Also, my father, cousin, uncle, and I hit a deer on the way home and totaled my mother’s Honda CRV. Would I run that car slap into that deer to win the egg bowl? 100%

2013

I stayed in Davis Wade Stadium until I could get on the field for this one. I describe this day as one of the top ten greatest days of my life. I think I woke up smiling the next day knowing Bo Wallace had fumbled in the endzone.

2016

I know we think of the close games as the memorable ones, but I sure do love a good beat down of Ole Miss. This one particularly was fun to watch. Nick Fitzgerald dominated Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.

2019

And you can’t forget one of the more recent Egg Bowls, the Piss and the Miss. Nothing like Ole Miss losing on a missed extra point. Here’s a video of yours truly acting a fool after they missed it.

I pray that we can add to this list at the end of the day. I hope and pray you have a Happy Thanksgiving... except for Ole Miss fans.