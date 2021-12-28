HOW TO WATCH: Mississippi State vs. Texas Tech

HOW TO WATCH

Game: Mississippi State Bulldogs vs. Texas Tech Red Raiders

Odds: Mississippi State (-8.5) - DraftKings - Click Here

Time: 5:45 p.m. CT, Tuesday, Dec. 28

TV: ESPN

Paramount Plus: https://paramountplus.qflm.net/5b7XG1

ESPN+: https://go.web.plus.espn.com/7mJoJr

FUBO TV: https://www.fubo.tv/welcome

Storylines

• The Bulldogs are coming off a tough loss to their rival, Ole Miss. Although, many people thought the Bulldogs couldn’t win seven games this year, and they did.

• Texas Tech finished the season with a total of six wins. Not too shabby for the Red Raiders despite all of their coaching changes.

• The Red Raiders are coming off a close loss to the Baylor Bears, 24-27. Even though Tech lost, this was one of their best-played games all season.

• The Bulldogs return to Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium ... * twitches * The last time we were here ... Alright let’s not talk about that.