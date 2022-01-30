Mississippi State women’s basketball tops Missouri 77-62

STARKVILLE, Miss. — The Mississippi State women’s basketball team put an end to its three-game losing streak by soundly beating the Missouri Tigers 77-62 on Thursday at Humphrey Coliseum.

In then annual “Think Pink Game,” the Bulldogs got red hot from behind the 3-point line. MSU showed tremendous focus during this game considering the recent departure of leading scorer Rickea Jackson from the team. The Bulldogs are now 12-7 (3-4 SEC), while the Tigers (16-6) evened their SEC record at 4-4.

MSU got out of the gates early, shooting over 64% from the field in the first quarter and edging out to a 10-point lead with two minutes left in the quarter. The Bulldogs were aided by 6-of-10 shooting from 3-point distance and held a 24-19 lead after the first quarter. MSU continued to shoot well in the second quarter, hitting 54% from the field and 67% with 4-of-6 from 3-point distance. The Bulldogs built a 46-36 lead by halftime.

MSU used quick hands to cause Tiger turnovers and turn those into points. The Bulldogs stretched the lead in the third quarter and held the Tigers to just 10 points, owning a 63-46 advantage after three quarters. Missouri would close to within nine points early in the fourth quarter, but the Bulldogs responded extended the lead back out for a 77-62 final tally.

The Bulldogs made a season-high 14 3-pointers on 27 attempts, despite entering the game with the second-lowest 3-pointer rate in the conference. Although the Tigers held a 34-22 rebounding advantage, the Bulldogs held a 24-8 margin in points off turnover and 12-6 advantage in steals.

In her third start of the season, graduate guard Caterrion Thompson led the Bulldog offense with a season-high 27 points, netting 10-for-15 from the field and 7-for-12 from 3-point range. She also grabbed three steals. Redshirt senior guard Anastasia Hayes added 24 points, five rebounds and five assists, while redshirt senior guard Myah Taylor added eight assists and six steals.

Junior guard Aijha Blackwell led the Tigers with 17 points and 16 rebounds.