SEC Football Week 12: Pops/Son Challenge

On Saturday’s early segment, managing editor, Landon Young, does this week’s Southeastern Conference pick ‘em challenge with his father, Gerald Young.

My father is the reason I am so crazy about Mississippi State sports. He brought me home from the hospital when I was born in a No. 1 Mississippi State jersey. Growing up, we woke up early every Saturday and watched ESPN College GameDay together while drinking some fresh coffee.

Every week, I call him before Saturday and we discuss who will this Saturday inside the SEC. We will discuss betting lines, close games, and winners each week.

After the first eleven weeks of the football season, Pops took the lead for the first time last week. The score is 5-3, Pops.

SEC Football Week 12:

New Mexico State @ Kentucky (-36.0)

Pops: UK covers the -36.

Son: I’m picking UK to cover because of how bad New Mexico St. looked last week vs. an SEC school.

Arkansas @ Alabama (-20.5)

Pops: Arkansas and give me those points.

Son: I think the Tide rolls this week. I also need some W’s if I have any chance of coming back and tying Pops.

Florida (-8.5) @ Missouri

Pops: Ill go against what everyone else is saying and pick Florida to cover.

Son: Nope. I’m taking the Tigers. UF has no momentum besides Dan dancing in the locker room after beating Samford. Also, Missouri does have momentum.

Auburn (-7.5) @ South Carolina

Pops: Auburn covers.

Son: No Bo Nix... Hmm... I still like the SEC West in this matchup. I’ll take Auburn.

Vanderbilt @ Ole Miss (-36.5)

Pops: I’ll take Vandy and those points. I believe that Ole Miss will be holding some people back for the Egg Bowl.

Son: Ole Miss has already started looking at Thanksgiving night, but Vanderbilt is too bad. I’ll take OM and hope I’m incorrect.

South Alabama @ Tennessee (-28.0)

Pops: UT covers.

Son: I think Rocky Top wins big. I’ll take UT to cover.

UL Monroe @ LSU (-29.0)

Pops: I’ll take UL Monroe to cover those points.

Son: LSU covers.

Draft Kings betting odds: CLICK HERE