LIVE GAME THREAD: Mississippi State vs. Texas Tech

Your Mississippi State Bulldogs are taking on the Texas Tech Red Raiders tonight at 5:45 p.m.

Tonight’s game is being played at the Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium in Memphis, Tennessee.

Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach and the Bulldogs look to catapult themselves in 2022 with a victory in tonight’s Liberty Bowl. The Bulldogs are coming off a tough loss versus their in-state rival, Ole Miss. The Bulldogs look to put the Egg Bowl loss behind them and begin to focus on carrying some momentum into the 2022 college football season.

Head coach, Joey McQuire, and the Red Raiders are coming off a surprisingly close loss to the Baylor Bears, 24-27. The Red Raiders look to finish the season on a high note tonight at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium

The line on tonight’s Liberty Bowl matchup has Mississippi State favored by -8.5. You can see more by clicking here - DraftKings.

Discuss tonight’s Liberty Bowl matchup between the Mississippi State Bulldogs and the Texas Tech Red Raiders in our comment section below.